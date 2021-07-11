Analysts Set Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target at $200.60

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.60.

KXSCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS KXSCF opened at $134.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.94. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $168.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

