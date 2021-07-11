Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Waters worth $56,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Waters by 25.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.80.

NYSE WAT opened at $369.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.29. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $185.09 and a 12-month high of $369.46.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

