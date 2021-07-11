A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $54,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $1,688,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after acquiring an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 7.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 103,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $70.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.83. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In related news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,294.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Insiders sold 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

