Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $54.09 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 63,376 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of United Therapeutics worth $54,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $58,944,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $72,249,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in United Therapeutics by 649.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 243,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,961,000 after acquiring an additional 210,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

UTHR opened at $187.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

