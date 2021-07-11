Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 244.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 947,776 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.95% of Cardtronics worth $51,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 1,653.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cardtronics by 1,278.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardtronics stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cardtronics plc has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $35,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,605,454.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $37,635.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,608,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

