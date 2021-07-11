Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $33,000 in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth $17,648,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth $9,943,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,426,000 after purchasing an additional 130,328 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Northwest Natural by 1,881.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 97,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 37.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 91,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of NWN opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

