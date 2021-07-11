Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 400 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 33,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.73.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.