CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CACC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.60.

Shares of CACC opened at $448.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $431.85. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.20. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

