Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Position in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ShotSpotter by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the first quarter valued at $110,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in ShotSpotter by 14.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ShotSpotter Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

