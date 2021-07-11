Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $992,000 Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,461,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,008,000 after acquiring an additional 74,584 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 804,722 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,926,000 after acquiring an additional 89,389 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,584,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,516,000 after acquiring an additional 172,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,104,000 after acquiring an additional 33,343 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $64,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,307.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $625,711 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

