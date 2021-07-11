Greggs (LON:GRG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,772 ($36.22). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,713 ($35.45), with a volume of 164,212 shares traded.

GRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Greggs from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,783.33 ($23.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,546.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -210.31.

In other news, insider Richard Hutton sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($32.19), for a total value of £315,096.32 ($411,675.36).

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

