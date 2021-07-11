Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 535.17 ($6.99). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 533.50 ($6.97), with a volume of 558,421 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 522.67 ($6.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 510.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,575.48 ($24,268.98).

About Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

