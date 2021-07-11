Stantec (TSE:STN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$56.50. Stantec shares last traded at C$56.45, with a volume of 88,911 shares.

STN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stantec to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.90.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.30 billion and a PE ratio of 34.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$878.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$926.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

In other Stantec news, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total transaction of C$209,320.04. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total transaction of C$674,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,340,519.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,791.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

