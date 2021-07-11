ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,956 ($64.75). ASOS shares last traded at GBX 4,835 ($63.17), with a volume of 249,894 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASC shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price target on ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,097.07 ($79.66).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,943.16.

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

