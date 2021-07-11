Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 2,173 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 470.5% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAB stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.13. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

