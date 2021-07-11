Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $48,000 Stock Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 388,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 470.5% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GAB opened at $6.90 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

