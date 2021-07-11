Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PVH were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in PVH by 122.6% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 55,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 4.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PVH by 76.3% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 104,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 45,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 27.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 222,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,553,000 after buying an additional 48,149 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PVH opened at $108.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.46. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

