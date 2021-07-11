Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,913 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $100.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,011.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.37. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

