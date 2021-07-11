Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 17,536 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 85.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,536 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of Jack in the Box worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $109.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.21. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.69 and a 52 week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JACK. TheStreet lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

