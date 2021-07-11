Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Boosts Holdings in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.05% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 40,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $1.90 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.03.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 363.37% and a negative net margin of 635.11%. The business had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Cidara Therapeutics Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

