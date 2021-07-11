UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 140,913 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,913 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.35% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $9,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.81.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.55.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

