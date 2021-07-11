Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $61.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.63. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.32.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

