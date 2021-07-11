Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $2.81 Billion Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,938,782 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 437,965 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.7% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,807,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $277.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $280.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.