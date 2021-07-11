MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 5,822 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKW. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000.

PKW stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $93.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

