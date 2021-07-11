Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,280,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3,550.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,195 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,515,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,570,000 after purchasing an additional 946,787 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

NYSE WY opened at $35.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.