Profund Advisors LLC Sells 520 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth $254,589,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

VIAC stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

