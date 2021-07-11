Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Regions Financial by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,960 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,118 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 476.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,599 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RF opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

