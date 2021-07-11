Brokerages Anticipate Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to Post $0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.55. Forrester Research reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $460,034.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter worth $211,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $46.34 on Thursday. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $886.48 million, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

