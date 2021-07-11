Brokerages Set FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) PT at $37.20

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get FB Financial alerts:

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FB Financial by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in FB Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FB Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.20. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $149.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.09 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.