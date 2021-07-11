TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

TSC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush downgraded shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,237,000 after buying an additional 376,919 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 964,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,782,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15. TriState Capital has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.09.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

