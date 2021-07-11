Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Holdings Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,769,000 after purchasing an additional 388,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,253 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after purchasing an additional 86,773 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

ZG opened at $116.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.73, a P/E/G ratio of 84.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

