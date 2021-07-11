Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 5,282 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $37.19 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Scotiabank downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

