Brown Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 113,086 StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.57% of StoneX Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,816,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNEX opened at $62.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $70.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.70 million. Research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,055.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,557,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,551 over the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

