FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in FirstCash by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

FirstCash stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $84.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

