Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 99,293 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 411.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Limelight Networks by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $7.99.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. Research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLNW. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

