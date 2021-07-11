Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 144.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after buying an additional 2,581,492 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,958 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,431,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,492 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,681,000 after purchasing an additional 885,481 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.17. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

