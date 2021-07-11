Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 42.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Roku by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,875,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 7.4% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,775 shares of company stock worth $108,257,551 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.58.

ROKU stock opened at $431.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 560.54 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.81. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.15 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

