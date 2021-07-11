Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,870 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $170.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.48. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.14 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.98.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

