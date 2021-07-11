Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $598,000 Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dime Community Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

DCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

