Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 62.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 67.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after purchasing an additional 98,712 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth $10,136,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at $244,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOX opened at $79.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.15. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

