Credit Suisse AG Sells 116,421 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,421 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 243,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.