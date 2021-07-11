Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $97.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RBLX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.37. Roblox has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 642,677 shares of company stock worth $61,039,003.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roblox (RBLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.