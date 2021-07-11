Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

MCRI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

MCRI stock opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

