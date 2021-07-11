Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.94. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $83,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,657,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,829,829.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $155,812.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,684 shares in the company, valued at $445,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,535 shares of company stock valued at $670,231 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 747.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

