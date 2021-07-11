Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New Investment in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the first quarter worth $500,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Worthington Industries by 26.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 12.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,217,929.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,537.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,962 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,100. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $61.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.49.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.