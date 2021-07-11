Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,124 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 79.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 73,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $57,513,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

