MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 2.19% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DWAW. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,139,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,567,000 after purchasing an additional 140,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $41.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02.

