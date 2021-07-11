MML Investors Services LLC Buys 6,898 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $155.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.11.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

