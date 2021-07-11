MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 5,573 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 522,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,186,000 after purchasing an additional 143,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 125,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.61 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.65.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.