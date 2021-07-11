FIL Ltd Purchases 700 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $73,105,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $34,523,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 669.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 822,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after acquiring an additional 715,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $21,566,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MIC opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

